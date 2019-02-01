HAMMOND — In a secret recording, John Cortina can be heard telling an FBI informant, "He owes me," referring to Portage Mayor James Snyder and the alleged bribe-for-towing scheme.
Several excerpts of audiotapes secretly recorded by Scott Jurgensen on behalf of the FBI were played for jurors Friday morning in Snyder's public corruption case.
Snyder is charged with accepting a $12,000 bribe from Cortina to place Cortina and Jorgensen's company, Sampson Towing, on the Portage tow list. The tapes were introduced during the testimony of FBI special agent Nathan Holbrook, who was Jorgensen's handler while he spent some five years undercover for the FBI investing the bribes for towing scandal in the Region.
There was only one tape of a meeting between Jorgensen and Snyder. An initial meeting between the two was taped on May 29, 2016. Jorgensen can be heard telling Snyder he wanted to be on the city's tow list. The two discuss the matter, including an underperforming company that was partnering with Cortina and his Kustom Auto Body business.
In the end, Snyder suggested he would talk to Cortina about partnering with Jorgensen to win a spot on the Portage contract.
The tapes, which were often inaudible, jumped forward to Jan. 26, 27 and 28, 2016. Except for one excerpt, they were conversations between Jorgensen and Cortina.
Jurors were given transcripts of the audiotapes.
During the three recorded conversations, Cortina and Jorgensen met at a restaurant and held a telephone call. On the final recording of the morning, Jorgensen is at Cortina's business giving Cortina his half of the alleged $12,000 bribe.
In the last of the tapes played, a telephone call between Cortina and Snyder can be heard, with Cortina telling Snyder, "Christmas is here" and arranging to meet Snyder at his mortgage company office in Portage in 15 minutes to give Snyder two checks.
Snyder, who pleaded not guilty to this and a second bribery charge and a tax obstruction charge, has contended the money he received from Cortina was a combination of a donation to his campaign account and a loan to help pay Snyder's attorneys.
Cortina, who was indicted along with Snyder in November 2016, pleaded guilty to paying a bribe to Snyder earlier this month and is expected to be sentenced in April.
