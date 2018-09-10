Gary resident China Leatherwood said she and her husband Donte Moffett rarely travel on the Indiana Toll Road.
But something inside her husband said to take that route while returning from East Chicago during the early morning hours of Sept. 1.
She said she would later come to see that it was God who steered their vehicle onto the toll road and left them among the first to respond to a fatal head-on collision that left three adults and a 14-year-old boy dead.
"It's devastating," she said looking back on the incident. "I wish there was something else we could do."
Leatherwood said she was driving with her husband and 2-year-old daughter shortly after 1 a.m. that morning with her brights on when she saw a Toyota SUV driving the wrong direction on the toll road without its headlights on.
The SUV dodged her vehicle and a semitrailer truck before colliding head-on with a Jeep SUV.
"She was going extremely fast," Leatherwood said.
Police later identified the driver as Tiara Davis, 25, of Calumet City, who died as a result of the crash.
Police said alcohol may have been a factor. Toxicology results are pending.
Leatherwood, a licensed practical nurse, immediately pulled over and after a semitrailer also stopped, protecting her vehicle from traffic, she and her husband ran across the toll road to the crash scene. She succeeded in opening a rear passenger door of the vehicle carrying six people.
"The first thing I seen was a baby," she said.
An 11-year-old girl, who was holding the 7-month-old, handed the baby to Leatherwood, who in turn gave it to her husband. Leatherwood said she then pulled the 11-year-old girl from the smoking vehicle and discovered the girl had a broken pelvis that punctured the skin.
Leatherwood said she and her husband then removed a 10-year-old girl.
"She was moving, but she was pretty bad," she said.
Leatherwood also removed a 14-year-old boy, who later died. She said her husband took off his shirt and bundled it under the boy's head, which had suffered massive wounds.
While Moffett and two truck drivers attempted to free a woman, who died after being pulled from the car, Leatherwood said she did what she could for the 14-year-old boy.
"Breathe, baby breathe," she recounted saying. "He was looking at me."
After the woman was removed, Leatherwood said she raced over to help. She initiated CPR and discovered the bones in the woman's chest were broken.
"Then she stopped breathing another maybe five minutes," she said.
Leatherwood heard her husband give a tragic update about the 14-year-old boy: "He's not breathing."
None of the rescuers were able to free the adult male driver or Davis, who was barely visible in her crushed vehicle, Leatherwood said.
The crash scene was so chaotic that Leatherwood did not even learn until later at the hospital that she had knocked her own knee out of place and had glass in her hand.
"There was so much adrenaline rushing that I felt nothing," she said.
Leatherwood said she has remained in contact with family members of the survivors and was told the 11-year-old and 7-month-old are expected to leave the hospital, while the 10-year-old girl still fights for her life.
Looking back, Leatherwood said she did not even think before jumping in to help.
"I honestly felt if God gives you a mission to move there is no hesitation in it," she said.