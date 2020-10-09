 Skip to main content
Head-on collision in Porter County leaves 2 hospitalized
HEBRON — Two motorists were hospitalized Friday morning after one attempted to pass a semitrailer on Ind. 8 and they wound up in a head-on collision, according to Porter County Police.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. along the highway in the area of County Road 500 West just outside of Hebron, police said.

The unidentified driver of a Nissan Sentra was eastbound on Ind. 8 when he went to pass the truck only to see a westbound Chevrolet Lumina headed toward him, according to police.

Both vehicles left the roadway to avoid a collision and wound up striking head-on, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, described as a 21 or 22-year-old male, suffered two broken legs, a broken arm and a dislocated pelvis, according to police. He was flown out by helicopter to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

The other driver was taken by ambulance to a Crown Point hospital with a broken leg and chest pain, police said.

