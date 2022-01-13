 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Head-on collision with police car ends pursuit; stolen guns, drugs recovered, police say
Head-on collision with police car ends pursuit; stolen guns, drugs recovered, police say

GARY — A suspect crashed head-on with a police vehicle after leading a car chase Thursday afternoon, authorities said. 

At 1:25 p.m. Thursday, a Lake County sheriff’s officer tried to pull over a black Jeep that was seen speeding in the area of U.S. 20 and Clay Street in Gary, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The driver refused to pull over and sped up, leading chase, Martinez said. As the suspect drove through an alleyway at Whitcomb Street, his Jeep struck a Lake County patrol car in a head-on collision, Martinez said. 

The officer was able to do a pit maneuver to try and stop the Jeep safely when the suspect lost control of the vehicle, striking the police car and then crashing into a tree, Martinez said.

Police arrested the driver, a 22-year-old Portage resident, and the passenger, a 23-year-old Merrillville resident. Their identities are pending as formal criminal charges are filed. There were no injuries reported in the incident. 

Police found two handguns and discovered one of the guns had been reported as stolen, Martinez said. A quantity of suspected ecstasy pills and marijuana also were found, he said.

“I am so pleased that Lake County police officers were able to use their training, knowledge and expertise to stop this vehicle without anyone getting hurt,” Martinez said. “When it comes to vehicle thefts and carjackings, I take these types of crimes very seriously. I have put more targeted patrols on the streets to help bring car thieves to justice. Those efforts are truly helping to make our communities safer."

The case remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department. Gary police assisted in the incident.

