Head-on collision with police car ends pursuit; stolen guns, drugs recovered, police say

GARY — A suspect crashed head-on with a police vehicle after leading a car chase Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

At 1:25 p.m. Thursday, a Lake County sheriff’s officer tried to pull over a black Jeep that was seen speeding in the area of U.S. 20 and Clay Street in Gary, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The driver refused to pull over and sped up, leading chase, Martinez said. As the suspect drove through an alleyway at Whitcomb Street, his Jeep struck a Lake County patrol car in a head-on collision, Martinez said.

The officer was able to do a pit maneuver to try and stop the Jeep safely when the suspect lost control of the vehicle, striking the police car and then crashing into a tree, Martinez said.

Police arrested the driver, a 22-year-old Portage resident, and the passenger, a 23-year-old Merrillville resident. Their identities are pending as formal criminal charges are filed. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Police found two handguns and discovered one of the guns had been reported as stolen, Martinez said. A quantity of suspected ecstasy pills and marijuana also were found, he said.