Healthy donors needed as COVID-19 disrupts nation’s blood supply

"I want to implore you if you are healthy and you have the capability, recognize that if you come in, your safety is the first concern and secondarily, we want to make sure we ramp up our blood supply," he said.

"We've got to be loud, get folks out and make sure we've been able to respond. Critical people will go untreated if we don't get this turned around," Marlow-Kellemen said.

Stephanie Henning, 25, of Crown Point, is a teacher at a Merrillville elementary school who drove to the Red Cross Merrillville location on her lunch break Monday. She said she chose to give blood after hearing about shortages resulting from reduced donations because of the pandemic.

Monday marked Henning’s first time giving blood.

“With everything I heard, I wanted to help,” she said.

Like most of us, the pandemic is having an impact on Henning’s personal life. She getting married soon, and her honeymoon is supposed to be in Italy and Greece in May. Those plans appear very uncertain at this point.

Annie Petho, 60, of Merrillville, also chose to give blood at the Merrillville location Monday after receiving a Red Cross email noting an urgent need.