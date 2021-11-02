Hearings begin for man accused of soliciting Porter County boy for potentially violent sex

VALPARAISO — An initial hearing was held Monday for a Tennessee man charged with soliciting a local 15-year-old boy on social media by describing fantasies about suffocating the child during sex and wanting to involve him in a three-way sexual encounter, according to court records.

Coleson Foster, 24, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, appeared on a Level 5 felony count of child solicitation, according to the court of Porter Superior Judge Mike Fish. The charge carries a potential sentence of one to six years behind bars.

Foster, who has bonded out of jail and is represented by defense attorney Paul Stracci, was given future hearing dates of Jan. 24 and Feb. 28, records show.

A Porter County police officer said his department was contacted June 23 by the sister of the accuser, who claimed the boy had been solicited on social media by a man in his 20s.

The boy said he met a person online in April going by the name Nicholas, who claimed to be 16, according to police. The two began communicating using Snapchat and exchanged several nude photographs, court records state.

Nicholas, who turned out to be 24-year-old Foster, sent the boy nude photographs and videos, police said.