Heavier sentence sought for 16-year-old charged as an adult in Portage killing

But rather than selling marijuana, Silas and his co-defendants planned to carry out a "play" or robbery, Portage Police Detective Nicole Heuberger told the court Wednesday.

They drove over and picked up Saucedo at her apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage, according to charging documents. After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where Thompson allegedly shot Saucedo, police said.

The teens traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they dumped her body in the abandoned building and then went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.

Heuberger said the crime was supposed to stop at the robbery with Thompson just holding up the gun to scare Saucedo.

Porter County Juvenile Public Defender Harold Harper did not oppose the waiver to adult court and acknowledged that prosecutors had sufficient evidence for the move.

But in return for not opposing the waiver, prosecutors agreed to a proposed plea deal in the case, though the details are being kept under wraps for now, Harper said.

Silas also was given the right to remain at the county juvenile detention center without bond until sentencing, as opposed to being transferred ahead of time to the county jail.

