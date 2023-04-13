PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Merrillville woman, found sitting in a busy stretch of U.S. 6 because she was angry after being left at a nearby bar, faces charges of public intoxication and possession of illegal drugs, Porter County police say.

A witness reportedly told police she found a woman, later identified as Rose Marie Gould, sitting on U.S. 6 in the area of County Road 367 West around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday and was unable to convince her to leave the roadway.

"Upon speaking with Rose, she stated she was left alone at a nearby bar by her friend and was angry," police said. "Rose advised she began walking down U.S. Highway 6 and ultimately sat in the roadway because she was angry and upset."

After assuring officers she had no wish to hurt herself, a portable breath test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .297, which is nearly four times the legal limit for driving of .08, police said.

Gould was cleared at the hospital and taken to the Porter County jail where officers reported finding her with THC oil.

A mugshot of the Gould was not available Thursday morning.

