HEBRON — The not-for-profit owner of the Misty Glen Apartments is exempt from paying property taxes on the 80-unit complex because the development is used for a charitable purpose, the Indiana Tax Court ruled Monday.
In a 30-page decision, Senior Judge Thomas Fisher of the specialized, appellate-level court overruled prior findings by the Indiana Board of Tax Review and the Porter County assessor to conclude no property tax is owed for Misty Glen for the 2012 to 2015 tax years.
Fisher determined that Hebron-Vision LLC, which owns Misty Glen through its nonprofit member Vision Communities Inc., is eligible for the state's "charitable purpose" property tax exemption because, among other reasons, its ownership, occupancy and use of the apartment complex lessened a governmental burden.
Specifically, Fisher observed that Misty Glen rents its one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to individuals whose incomes are at or below 60% of Porter County's Area Median Income, or less than approximately $36,540 to $38,280 a year for a family of four.
In addition, Fisher said Hebron-Vision provided Misty Glen residents with access to services that relieve human want or provide a public benefit sufficient to justify the loss of tax revenue, including free tax preparation, blood pressure screening, community education meetings, book and video libraries, business center with resume help, and referrals for rent, food, utility and transportation assistance.
You have free articles remaining.
Fisher said records also show when Misty Glen's revenues exceeded its expenses, the revenues either were reinvested into Misty Glen or used to further other charitable purposes.
"When the evidence is considered in light of the relevant statutory provisions, it indicates that Misty Glen's residents were proper subjects of charity," Fisher said.
The Tax Court ruling still can be appealed by the Porter County assessor to the Indiana Supreme Court, the state's highest tribunal.
At stake is $209,533.86 in potential refunds to Hebron-Vision for property taxes Porter County treasurer records show it paid between 2012 and 2015, and likely an additional $210,444.90 in refunds for property taxes it has paid on Misty Glen since 2015.