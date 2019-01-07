HIGHLAND — A Hebron man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a gas station and is suspected in other burglaries in Lake County.
Michael Ray Vysinka, 45, is also being charged with the attempted burglary of a Highland smoke shop.
He's been charged with two counts of felony burglary, one count of felony attempted burglary and one count of felony resisting law enforcement for his involvement in the Dec. 27 burglary of the Speedway Gas Station, 3920 Ridge Road, and the attempted burglary at the Cigs 4 Less, 8905 U.S. 41, Suite B, on Jan. 3, according to a press release from the Highland Police Department.
Vysinka allegedly broke out the front door of the gas station and into a storage shed. He allegedly stole cartons of cigarettes, cigarette lighters and the change machine for the cash register.
About 3 a.m. Jan. 3, a Highland officer, conducting business checks, saw a grey pickup truck parked in the alley behind the smoke shop, according to the release. The officer stopped and approached a man, later identified as Vysinka.
Vysinka allegedly failed to comply with the officer’s orders and got into his truck. Police ordered him from his truck, but he put the truck into drive and fled.
Highland and Griffith officers pursued the truck and obtained the vehicle registration, but terminated the pursuit for safety concerns.
Another officer checked the smoke shop and found the deadbolt to the rear door was damaged in an attempted burglary. A black garbage bag was also found next to the door, likely to be used to remove stolen property once the subject had gained entry, police said.
Later in the day, Vysinka was located at a gas station in Gary and taken into custody.