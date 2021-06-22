Hebron woman sentenced to 2 years for near-fatal OWI crash

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a Hebron woman Tuesday to two years in prison for being intoxicated when she caused a near-fatal crash in 2019 that caused a man's life-threatening injuries.
Jessica E. Eversole, 42, failed to learn from her previous mistakes when she got in the car while under the influence, and caused a head-on crash on U.S. 30 that forever changed her life, and the life of Miguel Morquecho, Judge Salvador Vasquez said.
Morquecho nearly died of his injuries, according to testimony Tuesday and previous Times reporting.
The collision came three-and-a-half months after Eversole was arrested for operating while intoxicated in Crown Point, Vasquez pointed out Tuesday.
"That's horrible," Vasquez said. "That's horrible."
While the collision was an accident, Vasquez said Eversole, intoxicated, still got behind the wheel of a vehicle, drove in the wrong direction and was in a head-on crash.
"That's horrible," Vasquez repeated.
Vasquez said how Morquecho didn't die in the crash, but again noted his life has been forever changed.
"As of today, I can't even play with my children," Morquecho said Tuesday through an interpreter.
Hospitalized three months
When admitted to the hospital, both of Morquecho's legs were broken, his right knee was cut, and his left thigh was severely injured from hitting the car door while his vehicle flipped three times. He was wearing his seat belt, which caused a broken pelvis and hips. His left ribs were broken, and he had spinal fractures and bruised lungs, according to a previous Times report.
Morquecho spent three months in the hospital, he said Tuesday.
"I got out of work. I took (U.S.) 30. I noticed ... the lady traveling without lights (in the) same lane as mine," said Morquecho, who began crying.
"I was dying in the hospital thanks to that lady."
While in the hospital, Morquecho was in a coma for a month. Doctors told him his heart stopped twice, he said, noting the accident has left him unable to work like he did before. Before the accident, Morquecho was the head cook at El Salto in Merrillville.
"Every little bit that we had is gone because I was not working," Morquecho said.
Morquecho's said he was afraid for his two sons, Liam and Angelo, who were under 2 at the time of the crash, because his own father died when he was 2 years old.
Julie Morquecho, Miguel's wife, showed those present in the courtroom a photo the family took on Dec. 9, 2019, the day before the crash.
It was the first time Julie and Miguel were able to take Christmas photos with both of their sons, and Julie recalled Tuesday she thought it would be their last family photo.
Julie said she will never forget hearing Miguel gasping for air and hearing a police officer asking Miguel, "Sir. Sir, are you still alive?" after the crash.
During the hearing, Eversole, who has four children, read a letter of remorse and apologized to Morquecho and his family.
"I continue to pray for my victim and his family every day," Eversole said, noting she cannot remember the incident due to the injuries she suffered in the crash.
Vasquez accepted Eversole's guilty plea, which she entered in earlier this year, for one count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a level 5 felony.
Eversole was sentenced to two years in prison and one year in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program. She was taken into custody following her sentencing hearing.