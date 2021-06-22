Hebron woman sentenced to 2 years for near-fatal OWI crash

Morquecho's said he was afraid for his two sons, Liam and Angelo, who were under 2 at the time of the crash, because his own father died when he was 2 years old.

Julie Morquecho, Miguel's wife, showed those present in the courtroom a photo the family took on Dec. 9, 2019, the day before the crash.

It was the first time Julie and Miguel were able to take Christmas photos with both of their sons, and Julie recalled Tuesday she thought it would be their last family photo.

Julie said she will never forget hearing Miguel gasping for air and hearing a police officer asking Miguel, "Sir. Sir, are you still alive?" after the crash.

During the hearing, Eversole, who has four children, read a letter of remorse and apologized to Morquecho and his family.

"I continue to pray for my victim and his family every day," Eversole said, noting she cannot remember the incident due to the injuries she suffered in the crash.

Vasquez accepted Eversole's guilty plea, which she entered in earlier this year, for one count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a level 5 felony.