 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helicopter, K-9 used in search after three flee from officer, police say
alert urgent

Helicopter, K-9 used in search after three flee from officer, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County Helicopter FILE PHOT

A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter is parked at the government complex in Crown Point. 

 Provided

LOWELL — A helicopter and police dog were called to a search after three individuals fled from a patrolling officer Friday evening.

At 6:45 p.m. a Lake County sheriff's officer was on patrol in southern Lake County when he saw five people in a parked vehicle near the back entrance of the Apple Valley mobile home community in the outskirts of Lowell, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

When the officer approached the vehicle to do a well-being check on the occupants, three of the people in the group ran away. Two of them stayed in the vehicle.

One of the individuals who fled has been found and the other two remain at large, police said. Identities and further details were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

A Lake County Aviation Unit, which was on a routine patrol, and an Indiana State Police K-9 assisted police at the scene.

As of 9 p.m. the search was ongoing.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts