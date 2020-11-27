Helicopter, K-9 used in search after three flee from officer, police say

LOWELL — A helicopter and police dog were called to a search after three individuals fled from a patrolling officer Friday evening.

At 6:45 p.m. a Lake County sheriff's officer was on patrol in southern Lake County when he saw five people in a parked vehicle near the back entrance of the Apple Valley mobile home community in the outskirts of Lowell, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

When the officer approached the vehicle to do a well-being check on the occupants, three of the people in the group ran away. Two of them stayed in the vehicle.

One of the individuals who fled has been found and the other two remain at large, police said. Identities and further details were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

A Lake County Aviation Unit, which was on a routine patrol, and an Indiana State Police K-9 assisted police at the scene.

As of 9 p.m. the search was ongoing.

