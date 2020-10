Helicopter, multi-agency search underway for carjacking suspect, police say

HAMMOND — Police were using a helicopter Saturday night to search for carjacking suspects in Hammond.

At 6:30 p.m. Hammond police were called to assist in a pursuit that began in Illinois, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

A car was stolen in in Calumet Park, and a chase was sparked that continued from Interstate 80/94 into Hammond.

Alongside Hammond officers, the Lake County Aviation Unit was deployed to assist in the search for suspects in the area of Wolf Lake in Hammond, which was ongoing as of 9 p.m.

Limited information on the incident was available from local police and the Calumet Park Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times' request for further details.

