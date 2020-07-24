Helicopter, police search for man who fled into Crown Point woods

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A search is underway in Crown Point Friday night for a man who jumped out of his car during a traffic stop and ran away from police.

On Friday night, a man was driving in the area of U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 when police initiated a traffic stop, said Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land.

The man fled from his vehicle and ran into a wooded area nearby.

As of 9 p.m. police are searching for the man and the Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit had a helicopter at the scene, Land confirmed. In addition, police dogs were brought to the scene to track the suspect.

Further information was not immediately available as authorities continued their search.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

