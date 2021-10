Help sought in finding 14-year-old girl missing since Sept. 7, may be with adult male, police say

GARY — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Sept. 7 and may in the company of a man in his early to mid 30's, according to a news release.

The missing girl was identified by Gary police as Alyssa Casalin.

"Investigators have exhausted all leads and are now seeking assistance from the community, " Gary Police Public Information Officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. "Alyssa has made contact with family and friends during this time but no information as to her whereabouts was able to be obtained."

The girl is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches in height, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes, police said. She may be in the Northwest Indiana or Chicago areas.

"Although Alyssa Casalin's absence still appears to be voluntary, investigators have concerns about Alyssa's health and well-being and are still hoping that she will be located safely," according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Jon Basaldua at 219-881-7300, extension 22013, the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or call 911.

