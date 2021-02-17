Help sought in identifying body found in snow near Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Porter County police are seeking help identifying a man whose body was found about 5 p.m. Tuesday by a property owner in the area of County Roads 300 West and 500 North.

The man was described by police as white, with brown hair and approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He appears to be between the ages of 20 and 30 and has a tattoo on his left calf of the word "SMOKEY."

The Porter County coroner's office, which was called out to the site at 6:53 p.m., said no identification was found at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact either 219-477-3000 or at 219-477-3170.

