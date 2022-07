Help sought in locating missing Hammond woman

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 52-year-old Hammond woman, who was last seen Monday and is believed to be in extreme danger.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Michelle Delane, who is described as 4 feet 11 inches in height, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to Indiana State Police.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with the word "Levi's" on the front, blue sweatpants, and black and white sneakers, police said.

Her disappearance is being investigated by the Hammond Police Department.

She was last seen at 5:58 p.m. Monday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to ISP.

Anyone with information about Delane is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.