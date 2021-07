Help sought in locating missing Porter County woman

CHESTERTON — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a local woman missing since Monday.

The woman in question is Francine Heater, 60, of South 13th Street, Chesterton police said.

Heater went to a gathering with her sister Monday, went home and was discovered missing the following morning, police said.

Heater's vehicle was missing and it appears she took her purse and about $1,000 in cash, but left her phone, medication and any additional clothing, according to police.

"The last time she was heard from was at 11:30 p.m. (Monday, July 5), when she sent a text message to her daughter," police said. "She did not tell anybody she was leaving. According to her family, this is not normal behavior for her."

She is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches in height, weighing 130 pounds, with long gray curly hair and a rose tattoo on one of her hands, police said.

Heater drives a 2004 black PT Cruiser, with a sunroof and paint missing from the hood.

Anyone with information on Heater's whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterton police at 219-926-1136.

