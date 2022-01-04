Help sought locating Porter County woman; phone found outside Chicago hotel, police say

CHESTERTON — Police and a local family are seeking the whereabouts of a 30-year-old Chesterton woman, who was last seen on Christmas and whose cell phone was found on the ground outside an unknown hotel in Chicago.

Rachel Serrano was reported missing by her family Sunday night, Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson said.

"The family wants to know she is safe," he said. "The initial investigating officers exhausted all leads in the hours after CPD was made aware she was missing. Detectives will now dig deeper into the case."

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available in this developing story.

