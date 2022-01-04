 Skip to main content
Help sought locating Porter County woman; phone found outside Chicago hotel, police say
alert urgent

Help sought locating Porter County woman; phone found outside Chicago hotel, police say

Rachel Serrano

Rachel Serrano has not been seen by her family since Christmas, Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson said.

 Provided

CHESTERTON — Police and a local family are seeking the whereabouts of a 30-year-old Chesterton woman, who was last seen on Christmas and whose cell phone was found on the ground outside an unknown hotel in Chicago.

Rachel Serrano was reported missing by her family Sunday night, Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson said.

"The family wants to know she is safe," he said. "The initial investigating officers exhausted all leads in the hours after CPD was made aware she was missing. Detectives will now dig deeper into the case."

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

