Help still sought finding missing boy, aunt six years after their disappearance

GARY — On the eighth birthday of King Walker, nearly six years after he and his aunt Diamond Bynum went missing, the pair have still not been found.

That's why the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children wants to remind the public of the toll their disappearance has had on their family.

"I just can’t believe it’s been 6 years since we last saw them," said La Shann Walker, King’s grandmother and Diamond’s mother.

To this day, the NCMEC and the Gary Police Department are still working to find the two.

King and Bynum, 2 and 21 years old, respectively, at the time of their disappearance, vanished on July 25, 2015, from a family member's house in the 500 block of Matthews Street in Gary.

Bynum, who was described as developmentally disabled, took a nap along with King and her stepmother that day. When the family woke up about 11 a.m., the pair was gone.

Since that day, family members have been searching for them.

"King and Diamond have family that love them and miss them very much," La Shann Walker previously told The Times. "We want to find them and we want justice for our missing children. Not a day goes by that my heart doesn’t ache for the loss of King and Diamond."