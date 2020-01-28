'Helpless' toddler murdered in car seat; family seeks justice as killer remains free

The flyer offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to her grandson’s murderer.

Dwight Taylor, of Concerned Citizens Against Violence in Gary, joined Donna Shaw at the intersection in the city's Emerson section Tuesday.

Taylor said he has organized anti-violence rallies for years in the Gary area, but there’s something about this case he can’t let die.

“Twelve years ago, we started this, right here,” Taylor said of the group’s demand for justice. “He's a 13-month-old baby, helpless, you know. He can’t defend himself. How can someone do that? I don’t understand it.”

Taylor said while rally participants have lessened in number through the years, the family won’t give up until someone is behind bars.

If not for Taylor and one other person who showed up Tuesday, Donna Shaw would have stood alone at the street corner, demanding justice to passersby.

'I care'

Taylor said he took such an interest in Josiah's case early on that many people mistook him for knowing the family personally.

“I care about this case. I saw they needed this community to come together and stand up like we’ve been doing,” Taylor said.