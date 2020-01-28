'Helpless' toddler murdered in car seat; family seeks justice as killer remains free

GARY — Chilling audio of the 911 call that marked the end of 13-month-old Josiah Shaw’s life blasted from a car stereo and across traffic lanes Tuesday — 12 years ago to the day of his slaying.
“Oh my God, the baby’s in the car,” a woman could be heard saying on the recording, frantically telling Region emergency dispatchers to hurry.
Josiah was shot and killed Jan. 28, 2008.
It began as his mother, Kwana Shaw, was attempting to strap him in his car seat in the 500 block of West 21st Street in Gary, police say.
A man approached and then shot and injured the boy's mother before fleeing in the car. Officers later found the dead child in the stolen vehicle at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Virginia Street with gunshot wounds to the boy's chin and pelvis.
He later died from his injuries.
To this day, the case remains unsolved.
'Maybe one year'
Blocks away from the crime scene, at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Virginia Street, the boy's grandmother, Donna Shaw, stood late Tuesday, handing out reward flyers to passersby on the 12th anniversary of Josiah's death.
“We’re not going to give up,” Donna Shaw said. “We need this case solved, and maybe one year it might be the year."
The flyer offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to her grandson’s murderer.
Dwight Taylor, of Concerned Citizens Against Violence in Gary, joined Donna Shaw at the intersection in the city's Emerson section Tuesday.
Taylor said he has organized anti-violence rallies for years in the Gary area, but there’s something about this case he can’t let die.
“Twelve years ago, we started this, right here,” Taylor said of the group’s demand for justice. “He's a 13-month-old baby, helpless, you know. He can’t defend himself. How can someone do that? I don’t understand it.”
Taylor said while rally participants have lessened in number through the years, the family won’t give up until someone is behind bars.
If not for Taylor and one other person who showed up Tuesday, Donna Shaw would have stood alone at the street corner, demanding justice to passersby.
'I care'
Taylor said he took such an interest in Josiah's case early on that many people mistook him for knowing the family personally.
“I care about this case. I saw they needed this community to come together and stand up like we’ve been doing,” Taylor said.
In the days after the crime, Gary police questioned the boy's father, Terry L. Bethel, and named him a person of interest in the case. In July 2010, Kwana Shaw filed a civil lawsuit against Bethel and his brother Joe Noel, alleging the two caused Josiah's death.
The case was set to go to trial in March 2016 but was dismissed days prior, with a settlement. Publicly available court records did not detail more about the case’s disposition.
The Gary city and police administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the case Tuesday.
'Always full of joy'
Donna Shaw and Taylor said the prosecutor’s office has said for years they never received enough evidence to press charges against anyone.
Since then, leads have gone cold and little has been said about the case.
Donna Shaw said Josiah, her first grandson, loved to bang the keys on his miniature toy piano at home, along with babbling and humming in the backseat to Gospel music on the way to church on Sundays.
“He was a happy baby,” Shaw said. “He was just always full of joy.”