'Herbal' drug hospitalizes one, lands another in jail, Portage police say

The neighbor who called said she grabbed a pair of her own pants for the female and put them on her before help arrived, police said.

When police arrived, medics were treating the female in a lawn chair in the front yard. She was crying uncontrollably, unable to form sentences and blurting out words such as "drinking" and "drugs," police said.

Cano said he and the female were together when his girlfriend caught them at his duplex, police said.

Police said when they went again to question the female, her demeanor completely changed and she was laughing hysterically and said she and Cano had been in the house drinking a lot and using drugs. She was unable to identify the drug Cano had given her, police said.

After Cano was taken into custody, police returned to the female to find her foaming at the mouth and fading in and out of consciousness, according to the incident report. She was unable to stand or walk and had to be lifted onto a cart before being taken away to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

She faces misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance, police said.

Police said they took custody of the Kratom.

