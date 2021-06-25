'Heroic' Region police dog retires after 8 years of patrolling the streets

GARY — After countless suspect apprehensions, missing persons searches and narcotics investigations, a longtime police dog is trading in his career of fighting crime for a life of leisure.

Argo retired on Thursday, spending his last shift by the side of his human partner, Gary Cpl. Justin Hedrick.

After eight years of serving the Gary Police Department, the 10-year-old Dutch-German shepherd mix has a plethora of accolades assisting officers and civilians alike. Argo and Hedrick have been patrolling the streets since June 24, 2013.

The police dog has been deployed more than 500 times and has apprehended more than 80 suspects in his time. Gary police said 20 of those apprehensions had confirmed bites on suspects in robbery, murder, rape and narcotics investigations.

Beyond aiding in arrests, Argo has also tracked down missing children and adults during searches, allowing them to be reunited with their families. Police said his nose has sniffed out narcotics and weapons in numerous investigations, and he has found suspects attempting to hide from authorities.

Argo has also been the center of affection among children during the many school demonstrations he has been a part of, on top of his involvement in several community events.