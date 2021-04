Heroin, gun found in vehicle of violent felon with help of police dog, ISP says

CHESTERTON — Narcotics and a firearm were found in the vehicle of a violent felon as a result of a traffic stop on Interstate 94, police said.

Devante West, 28, of Howe, Indiana, faces charges of being a serious violent felon, dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in a schedule 2 controlled substance and possession of a handgun without a permit, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper stopped a vehicle Thursday afternoon after seeing a Nissan Pathfinder commit a traffic violation while traveling on westbound Interstate 94 near the 28-mile marker.

Police stopped West just east of the Chesterton exit along I-94.

Suspected heroin, prescription drug oxycodone and marijuana were found in the vehicle, police said. In addition, officers found a loaded handgun in the vehicle and it was found that West did not have a permit and was a convicted violent felon.

West was taken to Porter County Jail to await his first court hearing.

