'Hey, I just stabbed a guy': Officers followed blood trail to apartment after attack, records show

CROWN POINT — When a Gary medic answered the door early Friday at the fire department's headquarters, she saw a man holding a butcher knife who said, "Hey, I just stabbed a guy," records allege.
That man, later identified as Darcy L. Hurt, 54, was still holding the knife when a Gary police officer pulled up and found Hurt standing next to a 42-year-old man who was slumped over on the ground, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Hurt threw the knife into the snow near the fire station's front door and began running, but the officer caught up with him at the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Connecticut Street, records say.
Hurt smelled strong of alcohol and appeared unsteady on his feet, records say. As he sat in the backseat of the officer's car, Hurt said, "I stabbed that guy, man. I really stabbed that guy," records allege.
The 42-year-old was taken to a local hospital with a stab wound to the chest and cuts to his left hand and thumb. He was later transferred to a Chicago hospital with a collapsed lung, records state.
He was not able to tell police what happened, because of his wounds and the treatment he was receiving, records state.
Police followed a blood trail from the fire station across the street to a building in the 500 block of Connecticut, where they found blood splattered around nearly every room in Hurt's small apartment, records state.
While being booked at the Gary Police Department, Hurt talked about wanting to stab or murder more people and appeared to be sleeping or passing out because of intoxication, according to documents.
Hurt claimed he stabbed the 42-year-old in self-defense after the man began hitting him when asked to leave the apartment, records show. Hurt told police he did not recall if the man had been at the Fire Department.
Hurt was being held Monday on $50,000 bail on charges of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; and battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, both level 5 felonies.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Hurt's behalf Monday and appointed a public defender to represent him, records show. His formal appearance was set for Feb. 21.