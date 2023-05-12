VALPARAISO — Nearly three years after a young girl discovered a hidden camera videotaping her while she showered at her Pine Township home, the 24-year-old man responsible for the illegal act was hauled off to jail.
Jacob Williams, also of Pine Township, was sentenced Friday by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to three years behind bars, with all but six months suspended and to be served on formal probation.
The six months will be served at the Porter County Jail. Williams was ordered by the judge to have no further contact with the victim, to register as a sex offender and to take part in sex-offender treatment upon his release.
"Your sentence begins now," Clymer said.
Williams pleaded guilty to a felony count of child exploitation in return for prosecutors dismissing five other counts, including possessing child pornography and voyeurism.
Porter County police said they were called out Sept. 6, 2020, to the girl's home, where they were told she found a bottle of rubbing alcohol in the bathroom while she showered that had a hole cut out and a running digital camera inside.
She said she had let Williams, a distant family member, use the bathroom before she showered.
She and police discovered videos on the camera of her in the shower and videos of another woman showering. Police said they found 23 videos shot inside the bathroom.
"This was a traumatic event," Clymer told Williams on Friday. "Mr. Williams needs help."
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Dawn Tucker
Arrest date: May 4, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2301846
Charges: Sexual misconduct with a minor, felony
Karen Snyder
Arrest date: May 4, 2023 Age: 67 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301840
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Anthony Maxberry
Arrest date: May 4, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301837
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Flavio Quintanilla
Arrest date: May 4, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number: 2301842
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremy Riley
Arrest date: May 4, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301852
Charges: Weapons/Pointing a firearm, felony
Brayden Joseph
Arrest date: May 4, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301854
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Stephen Kearney
Arrest date: May 4, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2301839
Charges: Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Jason Hammer
Arrest date: May 4, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Darien, IL Booking Number: 2301848
Charges: Sexual misconduct with a minor, felony
Crystal Robinson
Arrest date: May 3, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301821
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Rebecca Masse
Arrest date: May 3, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301834
Charges: OWI, felony
Nicholas Kleihege
Arrest date: May 3, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301820
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marteus Holbrook
Arrest date: May 3, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2301832
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Brandon Welshan
Arrest date: May 2, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301812
Charges: Obstruction of justice, felony
Mitchell Rospierski
Arrest date: May 2, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301818
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kevin Shufford II
Arrest date: May 2, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301809
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Tumen Tysrendorzhiev
Arrest date: May 2, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Brooklyn, NY Booking Number: 2301810
Charges: Battery, felony
Georgina Houston
Arrest date: May 2, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Ogden Dunes, IN Booking Number: 2301819
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Leona Riley
Arrest date: May 2, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301815
Charges: Battery, felony
Sandra Dombrowski
Arrest date: May 2, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2301817
Charges: OWI, felony
Wardell Brown
Arrest date: May 2, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301811
Charges: Theft, felony
Timothy Burton
Arrest date: May 2, 2023 Age: 51 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301813
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kaylee Schoenenberger
Arrest date: May 1, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301798
Charges: Drugs/d ealing schedule I, II , or III controlled substance, felony
Jennifer Bish
Arrest date: May 1, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301791
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tucker Morse
Arrest date: April 30, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Three Oaks, MI Booking Number: 2301784
Charges: Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Dustin Mathews
Arrest date: April 30, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301790
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Aiden McAlvey
Arrest date: April 30, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2301783
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
William Milan
Arrest date: April 30, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Jackson, MI Booking Number: 2301787
Charges: Possession legend drug or precursor, felony
Joshua Heaviland
Arrest date: April 30, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301781
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Sierra Kindy
Arrest date: April 30, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Galesburg, MI Booking Number: 2301786
Charges: Possession of legend drug or precursor, felony
Joseph Bauer
Arrest date: April 30, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301782
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Giovani Phan
Arrest date: April 29, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301773
Charges: OWI, felony
Karen Hanchar
Arrest date: April 29, 2023 Age: 63 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301780
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jordan Lewis
Arrest date: April 29, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2301779
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Andres Cadena
Arrest date: April 29, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301770
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sean Webster
Arrest date: April 28, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2301758
Charges: Possession legend drug or precursor, felony
Abigail Ziembicki
Arrest date: April 28, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301757
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Julia Shannon
Arrest date: April 28, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301762
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Paul Hudak Jr.
Arrest date: April 28, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number: 2301760
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Zachary Davenport
Arrest date: April 28, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301763
Charges: Drugs/dealing schedule I, II, or III controlled substance, felony
