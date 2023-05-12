VALPARAISO — Nearly three years after a young girl discovered a hidden camera videotaping her while she showered at her Pine Township home, the 24-year-old man responsible for the illegal act was hauled off to jail.

Jacob Williams, also of Pine Township, was sentenced Friday by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to three years behind bars, with all but six months suspended and to be served on formal probation.

The six months will be served at the Porter County Jail. Williams was ordered by the judge to have no further contact with the victim, to register as a sex offender and to take part in sex-offender treatment upon his release.

"Your sentence begins now," Clymer said.

Williams pleaded guilty to a felony count of child exploitation in return for prosecutors dismissing five other counts, including possessing child pornography and voyeurism.

Porter County police said they were called out Sept. 6, 2020, to the girl's home, where they were told she found a bottle of rubbing alcohol in the bathroom while she showered that had a hole cut out and a running digital camera inside.

She said she had let Williams, a distant family member, use the bathroom before she showered.

She and police discovered videos on the camera of her in the shower and videos of another woman showering. Police said they found 23 videos shot inside the bathroom.

"This was a traumatic event," Clymer told Williams on Friday. "Mr. Williams needs help."

