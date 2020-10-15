Higgs fired for sexually harassing, stalking male co-worker, county memo alleges

Higgs sent inappropriate text messages to the male victim, stood outside the man's home and repeatedly made sexual advances despite being told the victim was not interested in such advances, the police report alleges.

"Suspect also called and texted victim several times after being told to stop," according to the police report provided to The Times by Fech.

Fech's memo states he interviewed Higgs about the harassment claims on Oct. 7, at which time Higgs denied the allegations.

Higgs claimed the male colleague would often miss or show up late to a work shift, the memo states.

After Fech interviewed Higgs, Fech inquired with courthouse staff, who alleged Higgs was frequently absent when needed and that the alleged victim is an "outstanding employee" and "always willing to help."

Several witnesses

An employee grievance form was filed with the county in the matter on Oct. 2.

It alleges Higgs routinely embarrassed, disrespected and unfairly caused the employee to be suspended from his job. The incidents reportedly occurred from Sept. 16-24.