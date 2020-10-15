Higgs fired for sexually harassing, stalking male co-worker, county memo alleges

HAMMOND — Longtime Region public official Anthony Higgs has been fired from his county job managing the Hammond courthouse for allegedly stalking and making sexual advances toward a male co-worker while on the government clock.
That's according to a county memo issued Tuesday, and obtained by The Times Thursday. The memo, written by county attorney Matthew Fech to the Lake County Commissioners, outlines the basis for Higgs' termination as building manager in Hammond.
Higgs could not immediately be reached for comment by phone Thursday afternoon.
The county is unaware whether formal criminal charges are forthcoming based upon the victim's complaint and a police report filed in the matter, Fech told The Times.
Higgs, a former Hammond city councilman, lost his Hammond seat in a recent election cycle after four consecutive terms serving District 3 since 2003.
During his tenure, Higgs was often the subject of multiple allegations of aggressive and erratic behavior, including making threats against Hammond officials and harassing supporters of political opponents — and a host of other controversies.
In the recent allegations, the sexual harassment victim, who the Times is not naming as a matter of policy, filed a police report with the Hammond Police Department on Sept. 16, Fech states in the memo to commissioners.
Higgs sent inappropriate text messages to the male victim, stood outside the man's home and repeatedly made sexual advances despite being told the victim was not interested in such advances, the police report alleges.
"Suspect also called and texted victim several times after being told to stop," according to the police report provided to The Times by Fech.
Fech's memo states he interviewed Higgs about the harassment claims on Oct. 7, at which time Higgs denied the allegations.
Higgs claimed the male colleague would often miss or show up late to a work shift, the memo states.
After Fech interviewed Higgs, Fech inquired with courthouse staff, who alleged Higgs was frequently absent when needed and that the alleged victim is an "outstanding employee" and "always willing to help."
Several witnesses
An employee grievance form was filed with the county in the matter on Oct. 2.
It alleges Higgs routinely embarrassed, disrespected and unfairly caused the employee to be suspended from his job. The incidents reportedly occurred from Sept. 16-24.
In one incident, Higgs allegedly became irate after accusing the victim of failing to follow instructions on a project. As the victim was told to leave his office, Higgs followed him out and screamed: "You need to get the (expletive) out the building!" the employee alleged.
"There were several people in the hallway that witnessed him saying that to me, including one of the bailiffs. I left the building," the employee stated.
"I simply want to be treated with dignity and respect, and I would like to be made whole for the time I have missed," the employee stated on his grievance form.
The male complainant noted he had an audio/video recording of a conversation between he and Higgs regarding a work schedule change that violated the county's handbook.
The alleged victim also said Higgs appeared to have been closely watching him because he would routinely question why the victim parked in a particular spot outside the courthouse daily.
According to Fech, Higgs made $30,995 as building manager. He started with the Lake County Clerk's Office in 2004 and was terminated, effective Tuesday, from his building manager position in Hammond, Fech said.
Past controversies
This is not the first time Higgs has been accused of erratic behavior, harassment and unprofessional conduct. Past controversies include:
- In February 2019, Higgs was accused of making a threat after a regular city council meeting — one that caused a councilwoman to file a police report out of fear for everyone's safety. Two council members allegedly overheard Higgs say something like, "If people don't stop messing me, someone is gonna wind up dead."
- In March 2018, Higgs accused firefighters who responded to Higgs' home for a medical emergency of stealing $200 and implied he would punish disrespectful firefighters financially. In the same month, police also were called to Higgs' home March 3, 2018, after Higgs allegedly became combative.
- In February 2015, Higgs sued one of his constituents, claiming a low-rent satirical video the resident created, which spoofed Higgs on Facebook, was defamation. The suit ultimately was tossed out of court.
- In spring 2018, fire department paramedics had come to Higgs' aid for a medical emergency at his home. After receiving treatment, Higgs visited the central Hammond fire station, accusing paramedics of taking $200 from his home during the call. Police wearing body cameras also were present during the call, and the video recorded with those cameras appeared to clear emergency personnel of any wrongdoing.
- In May 2014, Higgs was representing his Hammond district at the International Council of Shopping Centers in Las Vegas, a trade show through which local government and other entities showcase their cities for prospective development. Months following the event, Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino officials sent the city of Hammond a letter noting Higgs reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech after tripping and falling over luggage in a hotel hallway during the convention. The hotel's risk manager provided the letter to the city because Higgs attempted to get the hotel to pay for his medical bills.
- In denying the claim, the risk manager wrote, "We have found no evidence of a concealed defect or hazard, as the luggage was clearly open and obvious if one is exercising due care."
