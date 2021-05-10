High bond upsets Portage man accused of picking up 14-year-old on Snapchat for sex

VALPARAISO — Elijah Fleming threw his head back and reacted with emotion Monday morning as he learned it would cost him $17,500 to bond out of jail on a series of charges, including picking up a 14-year-old girl on the Snapchat messaging app, giving her drugs and having sex with her on multiple occasions.
"There was no sexual misconduct," Fleming said at one point during this initial hearing before being advised by a defense attorney to exercise his right to remain silent.
Fleming, 19, of Portage, told the court he could afford a $2,000 cash bond. Defense requested $1,000 and prosecutors sought a $3,000 bond.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer pointed out that Fleming already had a case pending and now faces the sex charges and related drug charges.
He spoke about the potential of revoking bond in Fleming's earlier case as a result of last week's arrest. Clymer then said Fleming is a danger to the alleged victim before setting bond at $17,500 cash.
Fleming responded that he has not been in contact with the alleged victim for months and questioned the judge about the chance of leaving jail on a lesser bond.
Fleming faces a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor in relation to the Snapchat case, and felony counts of dealing and possessing marijuana and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia following Thursday's arrest, court records state.
He also has a case pending from last fall involving felony counts of criminal recklessness (firing a gun into a building), dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic drug, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to court records.
The sex case stems back to October 2020 when a 14-year-old girl told police she met Fleming a month earlier on Snapchat and told him her age, police said. Fleming then reached out to her the following month, picked her up, gave her marijuana and had sex with her, police said.
Fleming denied the pair ever had sex and said he did not know her age, "but stated that he knew she was still in high school," according to court records.
County police took Fleming into custody Thursday night at a Portage mobile home where they said they also found drugs and paraphernalia, resulting in further charges.
When Fleming told the court his attorney does not want to represent him on the sex charge, an attorney status hearing was set for June 7.
A trial on the Snapchat/drug case was set for Nov. 8, with preliminary hearings July 23 and Oct. 8.
A status hearing is scheduled for May 21 in the criminal recklessness case.