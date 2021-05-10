High bond upsets Portage man accused of picking up 14-year-old on Snapchat for sex

VALPARAISO — Elijah Fleming threw his head back and reacted with emotion Monday morning as he learned it would cost him $17,500 to bond out of jail on a series of charges, including picking up a 14-year-old girl on the Snapchat messaging app, giving her drugs and having sex with her on multiple occasions.

"There was no sexual misconduct," Fleming said at one point during this initial hearing before being advised by a defense attorney to exercise his right to remain silent.

Fleming, 19, of Portage, told the court he could afford a $2,000 cash bond. Defense requested $1,000 and prosecutors sought a $3,000 bond.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer pointed out that Fleming already had a case pending and now faces the sex charges and related drug charges.

He spoke about the potential of revoking bond in Fleming's earlier case as a result of last week's arrest. Clymer then said Fleming is a danger to the alleged victim before setting bond at $17,500 cash.

Fleming responded that he has not been in contact with the alleged victim for months and questioned the judge about the chance of leaving jail on a lesser bond.