High profile Porter County murder case remains up in air after hung jury

VALPARAISO — The murder case against John Silva II remains in limbo with another upcoming hearing set for later this month.
Silva's trial ended last month with a hung jury. On Tuesday, a new status hearing was set for 11 a.m. Aug. 23. A resolution or new trial date has not yet been determined.
Silva, 20, of Hamlet, is charged with aiding Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner in the Feb. 25, 2019, attempted robberies that resulted in the deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.
Previously, Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas told Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish on Monday that he and his office are in discussion with the defense about a possible resolution.
"I'm not opposed to giving that a little time," he said.
Fish agreed to grant a continuance in the case and rescheduled this week's status hearing.
Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October for his role in the crime and later sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. Kerner since has appealed.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer told jurors during closing arguments in Silva's trial that they need only be convinced that Silva had an intent to carry out the robberies to find him guilty on all counts. There is no need to prove Silva had intended for the killings to result.
'Things became real'
Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that Silva sat in the basement as a backup man, holding a handgun and waiting to ambush as his friend Kerner attempted to carry out a robbery that ended with the two Lake County teens murdered.
"The defendant did much more than just sit there and let things happen," Hammer said.
But the defense attempted to paint their client as scared and hiding in the basement of Kerner's grandparent's Boone Township home on Feb. 25, 2019, after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real."
Out of that fear and in hope of distancing himself from the unexpected turn of events, Silva recorded the six gunshots echoing from the garage above and sounds of one of the victims moaning in pain, defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen said. That recording was played last month for jurors.
Kerner summoned Silva following the shootings to help clean up while Kerner finished killing Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench, police said.
Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following the slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids, and set the vehicle on fire, police said. He was not able to follow through on plans to haul away and dispose the charred remains of the vehicle and bodies.