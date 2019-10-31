{{featured_button_text}}
Chesterton Police Department and Town Hall

CHESTERTON — A sign funded by family members of the local high school swim team announcing their repeated victories at the national and state levels was stolen from the intersection of county roads 1100 North and 100 East, according to police.

The sign is one of two in town that reads, "Chesterton Boys Swimming and Diving 2014 National Champions/State Champions Swimming 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014," according to the theft report.

"Family members of the swim team collected funds to put up two signs and the other sign is still in place," police said.

The sign is believed to have been taken sometime between September and early this week, police said.

The value of the missing sign at the time of purchase was $400.

