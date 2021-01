High-speed chase ends after man gets stuck in driveway, police say

WHEATFIELD — A pursuit ended after a fleeing driver became stuck in a driveway on a rural road, police said.

On the evening of Jan. 15 a Jasper County sheriff's deputy was patrolling near Ind. 49 and County Road 900 North when he saw a pickup truck speeding in the area with a loud exhaust, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck was traveling at 85 mph, and the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop for speeding, police reported.

However, the truck sped up and fled southbound on Ind. 49, sparking a chase, police said.

The pursuit ended after the driver got his truck stuck in a driveway on County Road 950 North in Wheatfield, police said. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Soren D. Rinker, of Wheatfield, and he was transported to Jasper County Detention Center.

Rinker was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

