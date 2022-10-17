High speed chase hits 118 mph; 4 nabbed after Porter County shoplifting, police say

CHESTERTON — Four women believed to have stolen more than $9,000 in high-end skin care products from one or maybe two area pharmacy stores were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase with speeds reaching 118 mph, county and Chesterton police said.

A county police officer said he attempted to stop a 2022 Toyota Sienna shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on northbound Ind. 49 at County Road 1100 North after seeing the vehicle change lanes without signaling nearly causing a collision with the officer.

The van continued north on Ind. 49 at 70 mph in the 55-mph-zone and then west on Interstate 94 at speeds up to 118 mph, police said.

The county officer said he learned Chesterton police were being called at the same time to the local CVS store for a report of shoplifting.

The van exited the I-94 in Lake Station where it ran off the roadway and the four occupants were taken into custody, police said.

The driver, Shariona Smith, 21, of Wisconsin faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and reckless driving, county police said.

Arishanta Turner, 23, of Chicago, Andrianne Price, 27, of Michigan City, and Makayla Harris, 22, of Chicago, each face a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, according to county police.

Chesterton police said they are seeking felony theft counts against Harris, Smith and Turner.

Chesterton police said a couple of the young women said they had also stolen items earlier in the day from a Walgreens store in nearby Michigan City, police said.