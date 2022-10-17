High speed chase hits 118 mph; 4 nabbed after Porter County shoplifting, police say

CHESTERTON — Four women believed to have stolen more than $9,000 in high-end skin care products from one or maybe two area pharmacy stores were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase with speeds reaching 118 mph, county and Chesterton police said.
A county police officer said he attempted to stop a 2022 Toyota Sienna shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on northbound Ind. 49 at County Road 1100 North after seeing the vehicle change lanes without signaling nearly causing a collision with the officer.
The van continued north on Ind. 49 at 70 mph in the 55-mph-zone and then west on Interstate 94 at speeds up to 118 mph, police said.
The county officer said he learned Chesterton police were being called at the same time to the local CVS store for a report of shoplifting.
The van exited the I-94 in Lake Station where it ran off the roadway and the four occupants were taken into custody, police said.
The driver, Shariona Smith, 21, of Wisconsin faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and reckless driving, county police said.
Arishanta Turner, 23, of Chicago, Andrianne Price, 27, of Michigan City, and Makayla Harris, 22, of Chicago, each face a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, according to county police.
Chesterton police said they are seeking felony theft counts against Harris, Smith and Turner.
Chesterton police said a couple of the young women said they had also stolen items earlier in the day from a Walgreens store in nearby Michigan City, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Shariona Smith
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Lomira, WI Booking Number: 2204144
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Kianna Smith
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number: 2204132 Charges: Theft w/ prior, felony
Margarita Ramirez
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204129
Charges: OWI w/ prior, felony
Andrianne Price
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204143 Charges: Theft, felony
Tana Jackson
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204136
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Ty Hinckley
Arrest date: Oct. 14, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Rapid City, SD Booking Number: 2204128
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Nelson Perkins
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204114
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sabrina Piunti
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204124
Charges: Battery, felony
Brenda Osler
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204113
Charges: Battery, felony
Thomas Jaeger
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2204112
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Billy Brooks Jr
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2022 Age: 61 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204120
Charges: Child molestation, felony
Pharoah Pasha
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204106
Charges: Driving while suspended, misdemeanor
Charles Mosier
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2204104
Charges: Domestic battery
Collin Mcadoo
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Delaware, OH Booking Number: 2204102
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jason Atwater
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2204108
Charges: Theft, felony
Jason Fitzgerald
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204110
Charges: Burglary, felony
Timothy Riley
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204096
Charges: Arson, felony
Allison Watters
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204093
Charges: Assisting a criminal, felony
Eva Bacot
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204094
Charges: Theft, felony
Michael Oprisko
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204095
Charges: Battery, felony
John Winston Jr.
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2204086
Charges: Dealing in methamphetamine, felony
Jennifer Waldo
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204082
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Tonia Watson
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204084
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Anthony Venegas
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204088
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Max Smith III
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204090
Charges: Possession of a legend drug, felony
Rhonda Cutler
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 73 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2204085
Charges: OWI, felony
Andrew Hudson
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204089
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Tyler Asche
Arrest date: Oct. 10, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2204087
Charges: Intimidation, felony
DeAndre Wright
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Lansing, MI Booking Number: 2204073
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ricky Kelly
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204079
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Amanda Birkeland
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204076
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Victoria Gonzalez
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204077
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
John Kane
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204078
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Alexander Aljure
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204080
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Ethan Ahrens
Arrest date: Oct. 9, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2204081
Charges: Pointing a firearm at another person, felony
