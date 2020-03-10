You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Higher bond set for Valparaiso man in rape case
breaking top story urgent

Higher bond set for Valparaiso man in rape case

{{featured_button_text}}
David Petersen

David Petersen

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A judge set a higher bond Tuesday morning for a Valparaiso man accused of rape after determining the defendant posed a risk to himself and the community.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer set a $5,000 cash bond for the accused, David Petersen, 36, and ordered pretrial supervision.

The bond was in line with the amount sought by prosecutors, but more than the $1,000 requested by the defense.

Man accused of raping, injuring woman a year ago

Petersen is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery based on allegations he forced himself sexually on a woman he knew as she slept March 25, 2019 at her South Haven home, according to court documents.

The woman went to the hospital a couple days after the alleged attack to be treated for injuries, police said. While records show she reported the sexual attack, she declined a forensic sexual assault exam at the time and declined to pursue charges with police.

She showed up June 8 at the Porter County Sheriff's Department and reported the alleged incident, police said.

Man placed on probation after admitting he confined woman at workplace

DeBoer also issued an order Tuesday prohibiting Petersen from having any contact with the alleged victim while the case proceeds.

Petersen questioned the order at one point, but said he understood when the judge explained it to him further.

Man raped woman with learning disability on church porch, records allege

The purported victim provided police with a 45-minute recorded conversation from two days following the alleged incident where she and Petersen discuss the alleged attack, according to charging information. Petersen reportedly told the woman his mother knows everything.

"She knows that I assaulted you on Monday night (March 25, 2019) in a horrible way ... that I regret it every hour of every day ... that you didn't deserve it," according to police.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts