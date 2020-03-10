Higher bond set for Valparaiso man in rape case

VALPARAISO — A judge set a higher bond Tuesday morning for a Valparaiso man accused of rape after determining the defendant posed a risk to himself and the community.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer set a $5,000 cash bond for the accused, David Petersen, 36, and ordered pretrial supervision.
The bond was in line with the amount sought by prosecutors, but more than the $1,000 requested by the defense.
Petersen is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery based on allegations he forced himself sexually on a woman he knew as she slept March 25, 2019 at her South Haven home, according to court documents.
The woman went to the hospital a couple days after the alleged attack to be treated for injuries, police said. While records show she reported the sexual attack, she declined a forensic sexual assault exam at the time and declined to pursue charges with police.
She showed up June 8 at the Porter County Sheriff's Department and reported the alleged incident, police said.
DeBoer also issued an order Tuesday prohibiting Petersen from having any contact with the alleged victim while the case proceeds.
Petersen questioned the order at one point, but said he understood when the judge explained it to him further.
The purported victim provided police with a 45-minute recorded conversation from two days following the alleged incident where she and Petersen discuss the alleged attack, according to charging information. Petersen reportedly told the woman his mother knows everything.
"She knows that I assaulted you on Monday night (March 25, 2019) in a horrible way ... that I regret it every hour of every day ... that you didn't deserve it," according to police.
The next hearing is scheduled for April 14.