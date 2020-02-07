Highland FOP's 'No Shave' campaign raises $10k for boy with rare disease

HIGHLAND — Members of the Donald R. Sheppard Highland FOP Lodge #122 raised more than $10,000 for a young boy with a rare disease to help offset his medical expenses, the Highland Police Department announced Friday.

The FOP lodge raised the money for Max Cash, a third-grade student at Highland's Southridge Elementary School, by participating in a "No-Shave November," the release states.

"Officers were required to donate money and raise funds in order to not shave during this time," Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak said in the release. "This fundraiser went so well that it continued on through January."

Through the generosity of the community members, businesses, FOP members, and Highland officers, a total of $10,250 was raised for the boy's medical bills, police announced.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}