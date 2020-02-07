You are the owner of this article.
Highland FOP's 'No Shave' campaign raises $10k for boy with rare disease
Fop no shave 2019.jpg

From left, Officer Luke Paprocki; Officer Darren Conley; Cpl. Brian Stanley; FOP President and Sgt. Shawn Anderson; Cpl. Brandon Norris; Officer Jim Mullins, and Officer Nick Vanni. 

 Provided

HIGHLAND — Members of the Donald R. Sheppard Highland FOP Lodge #122 raised more than $10,000 for a young boy with a rare disease to help offset his medical expenses, the Highland Police Department announced Friday. 

The FOP lodge raised the money for Max Cash, a third-grade student at Highland's Southridge Elementary School, by participating in a "No-Shave November," the release states. 

"Officers were required to donate money and raise funds in order to not shave during this time," Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak said in the release. "This fundraiser went so well that it continued on through January."

Through the generosity of the community members, businesses, FOP members, and Highland officers, a total of $10,250 was raised for the boy's medical bills, police announced.

"This was a huge amount and we want to thank everyone who donated.  The Highland FOP wishes Max a speedy recovery," Banasiak said. 

Video series lets you ride 'shotgun' with NWI cops

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

