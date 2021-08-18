Highland man charged in Portage rape 'couldn't control his urge,' police say

VALPARAISO — An 18-year-old Highland man charged with raping a woman in Portage he met on Snapchat reportedly told police he could not control his urge, according to a newly-filed charging document.
Nathan Langwinski is charged with one felony count of rape and two felony counts of sexual battery in the alleged Jan. 23 incident, court records show.
The purported victim, who showed up at the Portage police department crying with her mother the day after the alleged incident, reportedly told officers she met Langwinski on the instant messaging app a few days earlier.
She said she drove Jan. 23 to pick him up from the Dollar General store on U.S. 6 and the pair spent time hanging out "as friends" in downtown Valparaiso, police said. She said Langwinski began touching her and said he "just wanted to go somewhere."
Langwinski suggested they go to the Bass Pro Shops in Portage and when they arrived in the parking lot, he began sexually assaulting her as she resisted, police said.
"She stated that she repeatedly told him to stop," according to a charging document.
As the alleged assault continued, the woman said she drove away and told Langwinski she wanted him out of her vehicle, police said. As she dropped him off at a gas station, she asked why he assaulted her and he allegedly responded, "I just had urges too. I didn't mean to, I'm sorry."
Langwinski confirmed to police he met the woman on Snapchat and they decided to "hang out," court records state.
They went to downtown Valparaiso late that afternoon and while parked near the skating rink, they started kissing and becoming more intimate, police said.
The woman then stopped the sexual activity, but Langwinski reportedly told police "he couldn't control his urge" and admitted to carrying on with sexual activity after she said, "I don't want to do this."
Langwinski said he stopped after she told him to stop a second time, police said.
Langwinski, who was booked into the Porter County Jail Tuesday, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on the charges Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.