Highland man charged in Portage rape 'couldn't control his urge,' police say

VALPARAISO — An 18-year-old Highland man charged with raping a woman in Portage he met on Snapchat reportedly told police he could not control his urge, according to a newly-filed charging document.

Nathan Langwinski is charged with one felony count of rape and two felony counts of sexual battery in the alleged Jan. 23 incident, court records show.

The purported victim, who showed up at the Portage police department crying with her mother the day after the alleged incident, reportedly told officers she met Langwinski on the instant messaging app a few days earlier.

She said she drove Jan. 23 to pick him up from the Dollar General store on U.S. 6 and the pair spent time hanging out "as friends" in downtown Valparaiso, police said. She said Langwinski began touching her and said he "just wanted to go somewhere."

Langwinski suggested they go to the Bass Pro Shops in Portage and when they arrived in the parking lot, he began sexually assaulting her as she resisted, police said.

"She stated that she repeatedly told him to stop," according to a charging document.