 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highland Meijer fires likely were distraction for shoplifters, police say
0 Comments
alert urgent

Highland Meijer fires likely were distraction for shoplifters, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Highland Fire Department investigating suspicious fires inside Meijer store

Firefighters walk out of the Meijer store in Highland on Monday night.

 Dan Carden

HIGHLAND — Three small fires inside the local Meijer store Monday night appear to have been deliberately set as a distraction for shoplifters, Highland police said.

"It appears that the three fires were set as a distraction in order for a few suspects to then shoplift items from the store when all the focus of employees was on the three fires," Highland Police Department Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

"Nobody was injured in this incident, and the damages were minimal," he said.

The incident was likened by police to the two fires set Friday night inside a Walmart store in nearby Lansing.

Firefighters said the Walmart was considerably damaged by the two fire sites inside the store. Those fires are being investigated as arson, officials said.

The Highland Meijer store, located 10138 Indianapolis Blvd., was evacuated shortly after 9 p.m. Monday after the fires were discovered and quickly extinguished.

"Our detectives are following up with Lansing police to further compare this incident to theirs," Banasiak said.

Approximately 25 firefighters still were working around 11 p.m. Monday investigating the fires and ventilating the Meijer to clear out smoke from the fires.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact Highland police Detective Darren Conley at 219-838-3184.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cause of deadly Fairmount fire revealed

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts