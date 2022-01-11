Highland Meijer fires likely were distraction for shoplifters, police say

HIGHLAND — Three small fires inside the local Meijer store Monday night appear to have been deliberately set as a distraction for shoplifters, Highland police said.

"It appears that the three fires were set as a distraction in order for a few suspects to then shoplift items from the store when all the focus of employees was on the three fires," Highland Police Department Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

"Nobody was injured in this incident, and the damages were minimal," he said.

The incident was likened by police to the two fires set Friday night inside a Walmart store in nearby Lansing.

Firefighters said the Walmart was considerably damaged by the two fire sites inside the store. Those fires are being investigated as arson, officials said.

The Highland Meijer store, located 10138 Indianapolis Blvd., was evacuated shortly after 9 p.m. Monday after the fires were discovered and quickly extinguished.

"Our detectives are following up with Lansing police to further compare this incident to theirs," Banasiak said.