Highland parks hit with frequent vandalism, property damage, police say
Vandals have caused major damage to park facilities, officials said. 

HIGHLAND — Region parks have been the recent targets of vandalism, police and parks officials said. 

Highland Parks Supervisor Alex Brown notified the Highland police chief about the incidents, which left parks property damaged, said Assistant Chief Patrick Vassar.  

Brown said that the park department bathrooms "have been hit hard," and that sinks have been ripped off of walls and partitions have been destroyed. In addition, he said soap dispensers have been ripped off walls daily. 

On Sept 15 it was reported that the playground had been vandalized with graffiti at Sheppard Park at 9229 Liable Road, Vassar said. 

On Sept. 19, parks officials contacted police about a second incident, where there was damage to the women's restroom in Meadows Park at 9400 Southmoor Avenue.

Police said currently there are no suspects identified and the vandalism remains under investigation. 

