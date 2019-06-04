Two men from north suburban Chicago were arrested over the weekend in connection with a string of auto burglaries in Highland and St. John, police said Monday.
Paris D. Holmes, 23, and Anthony A. Scales, 19, both of Waukegan, Illinois, were arrested Saturday afternoon after a resident reported two men searching inside his car on the 3300 block of Condit Street in Highland, according to Highland Assistant Chief Patrick Vassar.
The resident, who saw the men through is home security system, reported to police that the men fled the area in a white Nissan, Vassar said. Minutes later, a Highland police officer pulled over the car in the area of Ridge Road and Cline Avenue.
During the stop, officers discovered items that had been stolen from at least 14 cars in north Highland and St. John. The suspects appear to have targeted unlocked cars in each case, according to Vassar.
“The common denominator in these thefts was that all of the vehicles were left unlocked,” he said in a news release, urging Highland residents to lock their car doors.
Holmes and Scales were charged with multiple counts of theft. They were in custody at the Lake County Jail as of Monday afternoon, Vassar said.