Highland police urge vigilance after reports of suspicious door-to-door soliciting

HIGHLAND — Police are urging the public to be vigilant after officers responded twice Tuesday to reports of possible fraudulent door-to-door soliciting in town.

In both cases, residents told police a man came to their front door to offer an upgrade to their home alarm systems and left in a small, black vehicle, a news release from the Highland Police Department states.

Residents reported being approached by a white male, possibly in his late 20s, with dark hair and a medium build.

In the first instance, a man came to a home saying he was there to upgrade their alarm system. The man reportedly knew what home security company the homeowner was with, despite the house not having any exterior indicators of a particular security company, the release states.

The man then left the home in a black vehicle after the residents said they were uncomfortable and uninterested in his services.

Then, a man of a similar description came to a different home and said he was with the security company that homeowner was with. He began asking questions about the house's alarm system until a homeowner questioned whether he actually worked for the security company.