Highland woman driving 93 mph in second fatal crash, courts allege

CROWN POINT — A Highland woman was driving approximately 93 mph on Indianapolis Boulevard when she crashed into a vehicle killing the driver in January, new charges alleged. This is the second fatal crash the woman has been charged in.

On March 18 charges of reckless homicide and driving while suspended were filed against Lisa Georgia Damico (aka D'Amico), 51, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

Court documents from the Lake County prosecutor's office revealed more details about the crash that resulted in the death of 70-year-old Socorro Keresztes, of Munster.

On Jan. 30 detectives were called to investigate a crash at Ramblewood Drive and Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland.

When police arrived they found a dark blue Volvo with severe front end damage with Damico sitting in the driver's seat. At first Damico told an officer she was leaving her boyfriend's house in Hammond, but then corrected herself and said she was driving from Munster. She further said she was driving south on Indianapolis Boulevard to go to Jewel-Osco and told police she was from Chicago and had no middle name, the court documents said. She informed police her license was suspended, which officers confirmed in their database.

Later, Damico told the officer she was actually going north on north on Indianapolis Boulevard and was heading to Meijer. She also said she now could recall her middle name and her address, police reported.

She allegedly told authorities she did not know how the crash happened and that she blacked out to find her vehicle wrecked and off the road. Damico, who the officer noted seemed disoriented, stated that her vehicle did not make contact with any other vehicles, police said.

Damico also allegedly informed police she did not have a seizure and she believes she blacked out because she was feeling stressed while thinking about a friend's relationship issues.

Upon investigation of the crash scene, police noted a lot of debris on the boulevard. The deceased victim's vehicle was located at rest halfway on a curb in front of the First Midwest Bank sign on the west side of Indianapolis Boulevard.

The Lake County coroner's office staff arrived on scene to remove the deceased woman from the vehicle. Damico's vehicle was located at 10329 Indianapolis Boulevard at the Panda Express parking lot.

After being taken for a blood draw at Munster Community Hospital, Damico tested negative for drugs or alcohol following the crash. Pills were found in the vehicle that police said were anticonvulsants.

Witnesses told police that the Volvo driven by Damico was driving south on Indianapolis Boulevard when the vehicle went through a red light and struck another vehicle, court reports alleged. Another witness said the Volvo appeared to be swerving round traffic and was traveling at speeds between 60 mph and 70 mph, police reported.

Police reviewed surveillance cameras in the area that showed the sequence of events.

"As Damico's Volvo approaches the three cars stopped in the inner straight lane, it is observed to swerve to the left end into the inner turn lane and continues into the intersection where it strikes the driver's side of Keresztes's Hyundai," the court document said.

A crash reconstruction analyzed the footage and said Damico's Volvo was traveling approximately 93 mph at the time of impact. The speed limit in that area is reportedly 35 mph.

Damico was booked into Lake County Jail on a $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash bond. Her next hearing on scheduled on May 3.

Damico was previously charged with striking and killing a 21-year-old pedestrian in August while driving eastbound along Ridge Road in Highland. She was charged in the August fatal crash with a felony count of reckless homicide and four misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, a court document states.

Highland police said an investigation into the Aug. 18 crash, which included a number of eyewitnesses and surveillance video of the incident, determined Damico had been driving eastbound, not westbound, in a white Nissan Rogue when she crossed Indianapolis Boulevard at a high rate of speed as the traffic light turned yellow. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

Damico then drove left of center and struck a westbound GMC Terrain that was waiting at a red light, police said. The driver of the Terrain said she made an effort to steer away from the head-on collision.

Damico's vehicle continued east and struck a westbound white GMC Yukon that was stopped in the inner turn lane at Indianapolis Boulevard, police said. The force of the collision reportedly ripped off a door on the Yukon.

Damico's vehicle then began to spin and struck Tyler Scheidt, of Highland, who was near the median while walking north across Ridge Road, police said. Scheidt later died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital, police have said. Four people in total, including Damico, were transported to the hospital following that crash.

A portable breath test given to Damico returned negative for alcohol consumption, police said. While Damico told medics she suffers from seizures, she reportedly told police at the scene she had not suffered a seizure before the crash.

"Damico stated that she did not black out after she was struck but was 'dazed' and ended up on the south side of Ridge Road on a lawn," according to a charging document.

Damico confirmed she suffers from epilepsy, but insisted she had not had a seizure before the fatal crash earlier that day, police said.

Scheidt's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in October against Damico claiming she was driving at an excessive speed, passed through a traffic light as it was turning red and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

Times Staff Writer Bob Kasarda contributed to this report.

