'Highly intoxicated' driver arrested while taking child to St. John elementary school, police say

Because of the driver's high level of intoxication, police were not able to perform the usual sobriety tests, the St. John police said. As a result, he was taken to a hospital for a blood draw.

"Since this morning, we have heard that some motorists in the area were upset that the police were making a mess of traffic," police said in the news release.

"We also saw a post from a person who wanted to know why the police had to stop a vehicle at Kolling School during such heavy traffic. We are sorry that some were inconvenienced during this event; however, we have to take action immediately when these things occur. We do not get to pick the location. As important as traffic is, the safety and security of our little ones is even more important in our view. We just wanted to set the record straight."