'Highly intoxicated' driver arrested while taking child to St. John elementary school, police say

ST. JOHN — Police said they intervened when a highly intoxicated person was found to be driving a 9-year-old to a St. John school early Wednesday.
Just before 8 a.m., St. John officers received a report of a potentially intoxicated driver who was turning north on U.S. 41 from 93rd Avenue in a newer model, four-door Jeep, according to a St. John police press release.
Police, who were in the area, saw the described vehicle in the 8800 block of U.S. 41. Officers saw the driver weaving in traffic and then making an abrupt right onto 85th Avenue. As the vehicle turned, it cut off several other vehicles, forcing them to use evasive maneuvers to avoid collisions.
St. John police stopped the vehicle at Kolling Elementary School at 8801 Wicker Avenue, where traffic was heavy due to parents dropping off students.
"Our officers, however, had no choice as this driver's behavior was causing unsafe conditions for everyone around," police said in a news release.
As officers approached the driver, they observed that he was "obviously heavily intoxicated." He was reportedly dropping his 9-year-old child at Kolling Elementary School, police said.
The St. John School Resource Officer arrived and took the child immediately to school.
Because of the driver's high level of intoxication, police were not able to perform the usual sobriety tests, the St. John police said. As a result, he was taken to a hospital for a blood draw.
Afterwards, police booked him into Lake County Jail on several charges. Police are not releasing the identity of the individual to protect the child involved.
Authorities also called Child Protective Services to investigate the matter further.
St. John police addressed comments from residents who witnessed the incident.
"Since this morning, we have heard that some motorists in the area were upset that the police were making a mess of traffic," police said in the news release.
"We also saw a post from a person who wanted to know why the police had to stop a vehicle at Kolling School during such heavy traffic. We are sorry that some were inconvenienced during this event; however, we have to take action immediately when these things occur. We do not get to pick the location. As important as traffic is, the safety and security of our little ones is even more important in our view. We just wanted to set the record straight."
The incident remains under investigation.