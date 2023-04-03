PORTAGE — Police say they nabbed an alleged hit-and-run driver, whose vehicle was found covered in soap after he fled through a local carwash.
Officers were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday to the 3100 block of Willowcreek Road and were told black 2011 Ford Fusion had sideswiped another vehicle along Stone Avenue.
Riding Shotgun with the Gary Fire Department
The vehicle then fled to the Tsunami Express Car Wash, 3105 Willowcreek Road, before taking off again while still covered with soap, police said.
The Fusion was stopped nearby and the driver, Christopher Cathey, 27, of Merrillville, initially denied being involved in the hit-and-run crash, according to police. He admitted to the offense after being told the other driver had photographs of him.
Cathey reportedly said he fled because he does not have auto insurance.
He was taken to the Porter County jail and is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident, records show.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Maurice Smith
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301268
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Parketon
Arrest date: March 28, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301306
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Jason Toras
Arrest date: March 29, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301322
Charges: Burglary, felony
Lawrence Galman
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 69 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301274
Charges: OWI, felony
Brian Wekluk
Arrest date: March 26, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301281
Charges: P ossession of a controlled substance, felony
Roberta Victery
Arrest date: March 30, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301327
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jan Galarowski
Arrest date: March 30, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301340
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tance Kehoe
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2301267
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Horn
Arrest date: March 29, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301323
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Marissa Ledesma
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number: 2301265
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Nicholas Girouard
Arrest date: March 26, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301287
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kenneth Myers
Arrest date: March 30, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301341
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
James Spearman
Arrest date: March 27, 2023 Age: 73 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301288
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Kolep
Arrest date: March 28, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301314
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Sarah Parketon
Arrest date: March 28, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301303
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Tucker Sawyer
Arrest date: March 30, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301326
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Maranda Campbell
Arrest date: March 28, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301316
Charges: Theft, felony
Nethaniel Lindgren
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2301271
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Climmie Handley
Arrest date: March 26, 2023 Age: 65 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301280
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steven Guthrie II
Arrest date: March 26, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301275
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Yvonya Randle
Arrest date: March 30, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301329
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Kelly Barber
Arrest date: March 29, 2023 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301324
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Darrell Bailey Jr.
Arrest date: March 28, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2301304
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Michelle Lubeck
Arrest date: March 27, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301295
Charges: Theft, felony
Ryan Burbridge
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301269
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kristy Hart
Arrest date: March 26, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Jenison, MI Booking Number: 2301279
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jessica Szydlowski
Arrest date: March 31, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301342
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Erick Collins
Arrest date: March 31, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301343
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christian Gilles
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301270
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.