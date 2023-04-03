PORTAGE — Police say they nabbed an alleged hit-and-run driver, whose vehicle was found covered in soap after he fled through a local carwash.

Officers were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday to the 3100 block of Willowcreek Road and were told black 2011 Ford Fusion had sideswiped another vehicle along Stone Avenue.

The vehicle then fled to the Tsunami Express Car Wash, 3105 Willowcreek Road, before taking off again while still covered with soap, police said.

The Fusion was stopped nearby and the driver, Christopher Cathey, 27, of Merrillville, initially denied being involved in the hit-and-run crash, according to police. He admitted to the offense after being told the other driver had photographs of him.

Cathey reportedly said he fled because he does not have auto insurance.

He was taken to the Porter County jail and is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident, records show.

