Hit-and-run suspect dragged pedestrian off road, lied and said he would be back, cops say
Hit-and-run suspect dragged pedestrian off road, lied and said he would be back, cops say

Ambulance stock
Times file photo

HOBART — Police are investigating after a driver struck a pedestrian Monday night with his truck, dragged her off to the side of the road, and said he would be back but never returned. 

Officers with Hobart Police Department responded at 7:04 p.m. near the intersection of Front and Center streets after learning a juvenile female pedestrian was struck by a truck and the driver fled.

The juvenile victim told police that she was in the area of Front and Center Street when she was struck by a blue truck, according to Capt. James Gonzalez. 

She said the driver then exited the vehicle, dragged her off to the side of the road, and said he would return. 

The victim described the suspect as white male, with a brown beard, and wearing a blue shirt.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may know the suspect can contact Detective Zachary Crawford @ zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or @ 219-942-4474.

