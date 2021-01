Hit-and-run suspect tracked down at Dyer grocery store, police say

DYER — After a hit-and-run crash, a man fled the scene to a local grocery store Wednesday, police said.

At 5:22 pm police were called to a crash at 213th Street and Sheffield Avenue in Dyer, said Dyer Chief David Hein.

A driver involved in the wreck fled on foot, abandoning his vehicle, and went into Walt’s Food Center at 1218 Sheffield Ave. in Dyer. Police found him in the grocery store and arrested him, Hein said.

The suspect was slightly injured but no one else was harmed. The driver’s identity has not yet been released pending formal criminal charges, police reported.

