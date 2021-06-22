Hobart business robbed at gunpoint, police say

HOBART — A man robbed a business at gunpoint about 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of West Old Ridge Road, police said.

Police took a 26-year-old Merrillville man into custody after a K-9 led officers to a home in the first block of North Wilson Street, but the man was later released after investigators determined he was not involved, police Capt. James Gonzales said.

Hobart police initially responded to J & J's Pizza Shack on Old Ridge Road, where an employee said a man pointed a gun at him and demanded cash from the register, he said.

The employee complied with the demand, and the suspect fled the store before Hobart officers arrived.

As police processed the scene, an officer and his K-9 tracked a scent from the business to a residence on North Wilson Street. The K-9 alerted on the door of the home and areas at the back and north side of the residence, police said.

Police set up a perimeter around the residence, and the on-scene commander decided to contact the Northwest Regional SWAT team.

While police were waiting for the SWAT team, a person exited the residence and was taken into custody, Gonzales said.