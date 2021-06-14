 Skip to main content
Hobart driver triggered crash that killed 19-year-old, police say
LAPORTE — A Hobart man was driving a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic Tuesday evening along U.S. 20, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old Michigan City man and injuries to three others, county police said.

The 22-year-old Hobart man, who is not being named due to the lack of charges at this time, was westbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line in the area of Roeske Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. and collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Malachi Young, LaPorte County police said.

Several other eastbound vehicles were involved in the collision, according to police. Young had to be extricated from his vehicle and was pronounced dead before being taken from the scene.

Members of the sheriff department's Fatal Alcohol Crash Team were called in, and toxicology test results are pending, police said.

