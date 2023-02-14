HOBART — Firefighters are mourning the sudden death of Senior Battalion Chief Thomas Castle.

The Hobart Fire Department announced early Tuesday afternoon that Castle died the night before.

"Tom was a thirty-year Hobart Fire veteran, who also served as union president for over a decade, as well as a fire commissioner," the department said. "He was incredibly devoted to training our firefighters and maintaining a level of professionalism for all of us to follow."

Prior to joining the Hobart Fire Department, Castle had served in the Marine Corps, including during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, the department said. He was also a member of the Army National Guard for several years and volunteered with the American Red Cross during his last few years.

"Needless to say, we are all in shock as we miss our friend dearly." the department said. "Please keep Tom and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time."

