Hobart firefighter rescues person about to jump from I-65 overpass
Hobart firefighter rescues person about to jump from I-65 overpass

HOBART — The Hobart Fire Department is lauding one of its own for preventing a person from committing suicide earlier this week. 

At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday first responders were called to an I-65 overpass over 37th Avenue, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz. 

A passerby had called 911 after seeing someone on the overpass ledge.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

It appeared the person was done talking to a responding officer and about to jump to the street below when Lt. Steve Gouwens grabbed the person, Reitz said.

The individual was transported for further professional care.

"The entire City of Hobart should be proud of Steve," the department said. "Great job Lt. Gouwens."

Indiana State Police, Hobart police and Hobart firefighters worked together at the scene during the incident. 

The National Suicide Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 800-273-8255 and individuals can visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org to message the help line and learn more. 

Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story. 

