Hobart man charged in crash that killed Michigan City teenager

LAPORTE — A Hobart man has been charged with multiple felonies in LaPorte County in connection with the June 13 vehicle crash that killed Malachi R. Young, 19, of Michigan City, police said.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Michael H. Murphy, 22, is accused of several counts of operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing death and OWI causing serious bodily injury, along with reckless homicide, for instigating the multi-vehicle crash.

According to police, Murphy was traveling westbound on U.S. 20 past Michigan City when he crossed the center line at Roeske Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. and struck Young's eastbound vehicle, triggering additional chain-reaction crashes in the eastbound lanes.

Young had to be extracted from his vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

Following an investigation by the sheriff's Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) a warrant was issued Friday for Murphy's arrest.

Police said Murphy surrendered Monday and remains jailed in LaPorte County in lieu of a $20,005 cash-only bond.

