Hobart man charged with dealing meth after SWAT search, police say

HOBART — A Hobart man faces felony charges following a double-arrest by Northwest Regional SWAT and Hobart detectives in an extensive drug investigation.

Zachary B. Childers, 26, was charged with dealing methamphetamine with an amount of 10 or more grams and two counts of dealing methamphetamine, all level 5 felonies, according to Lake Superior Court records.

The identity of the second person who was arrested and their charges have not yet been released.

On Thursday, new details of the investigation and search were released by authorities.

The arrests happened after police served a search warrant at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of E. 33rd Avenue in Hobart, Hobart Police Cpt. James Gonzales said.

Prior to the arrests, on two separate occasions, Hobart detectives conducted two controlled purchases of crystal methamphetamine from Childers. When the detectives bought the narcotics at Childers' home, the purchases totaled to 4.3 grams of methamphetamine.

After the purchases, Hobart police obtained a search warrant for Childers' residence.

A total of 16 1/2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun, packaging materials, meth smoking devices and other suspected controlled substances were recovered from the residence in the search, police said.

Childers is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail. Police said he may face additional charges as the investigation is ongoing. Charges against the second person arrested are pending.

The Hobart Police Department encouraged anyone who suspects drug activity occurring in Hobart to contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or email him at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.